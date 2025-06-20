Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Palestinian chef Sami Tamini celebrates garden produce in new cookbook

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Sami Tamini highlights garden produce in cookbook, Boustany. Images / Ola O. Smit

Sami Tamini highlights garden produce in cookbook, Boustany. Images / Ola O. Smit

What better way to welcome the weekend than with the smell and sound of frying herb-loaded ijeh?

This is a thick, delicious frittata-like mixture of courgettes, leeks, peas, herbs and eggs. In Palestine, it’s often made with finely chopped herbs and onions. I like the addition of fresh mint, dried

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener