Bake Off king Paul Hollywood provides lessons in pulling off perfect pâtisserie

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Paul Hollywood has many reasons to celebrate his new cookbook. Images / Liz and Max Haarla Hamilton

Paul Hollywood has many reasons to celebrate his new cookbook. Images / Liz and Max Haarla Hamilton

The “drip” decorating technique is now really popular and I think it looks incredible. You can use it with ganache, icing or melted chocolate, on all kinds of cakes. The trick is to get the consistency right.

Drip Cake

10-12 slices

Madeira cake

• 340g self-raising flour

• 230g

