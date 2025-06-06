Advertisement
Life

Nadia Lim at your place: Winter dishes from the much-loved Kiwi cook

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Easy Weeknight Meals 10th Anniversary Edition by My Food Bag & Nadia Lim is out now. Images / Supplied

Nadia’s Chicken and Bacon Coq au Vin

Serves 4

Ready in: 50 minutes | Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Energy 2188kJ (518kcal) | Carbohydrate 28.7g

Protein 43g | Fat 23.9g | Gluten free (use GF stock)

Nadia's Coq au Vin. Photo / Rob Hartnell
Nadia's Coq au Vin. Photo / Rob Hartnell

Coq au Vin

• 600g boneless, skinless chicken thighs

