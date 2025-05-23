Advertisement
Indian soul meets comfort food in colourful cookbook

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Bindas: Comfort Food with an Indian Soul, with featured recipe, Masala Shakshuka. Photos / Supplied

This is my family’s favourite brunch, but it also makes a great quick supper dish.

You can really make this shakshuka your own by topping it with different proteins, vegetables, pickles, avocado – anything you like, really. It has its origins in Libya, Morocco and Tunisia, and is a hearty

