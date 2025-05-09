Advertisement
Simply Veg: Amber Bremner’s plant-based appetizers sure to be crowd pleasers

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Beanballs three ways. Photo / Supplied

Beanballs three ways. Photo / Supplied

Beanballs three ways

This handy beanball recipe is a hearty mix of black beans, walnuts, oats and chia seeds that can be taken in a few flavour directions. The Italian-inspired balls are delicious with spaghetti and marinara sauce, and the vibrant yellow turmeric balls are great with brown rice and

