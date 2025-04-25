Hola, España: A taste of Spain from food writer Jo Wilcox

Toss the meatballs and sauce together and top with parmesan and herbs, or alternatively, serve the meatballs plain with the sauce for dipping.
Summer Gazpacho Soup
Serves 2
Dairy free/Gluten free (use GF bread)/Vegan
Chilled gazpacho is one of summer’s recipe treasures, simply made with a punchy hit of fresh ingredients. Just ensure your vegetables are at their peak ripeness for maximum flavour. Serve with crunchy garlic flat breads.
4 large ripe tomatoes, cored and seeds removed
½ telegraph cucumber, peeled and seeds removed (reserve a little cucumber for garnish)
1 red capsicum, seeds removed and roughly chopped
½ small red onion, roughly chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
2-3 tbsp red wine vinegar or Spanish vinegar
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp smoked paprika
Sea salt & cracked pepper
2 tbsp olive oil + extra for drizzling
In the food processor or blender, whizz the tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, onion and garlic in 2-3 batches until smooth, then transfer to one large jug or bowl and mix well. Add the vinegar, spices and seasoning to taste. Chill until ready to serve.
Divide between serving bowls and dress with a swirl of olive oil, diced cucumber and cracked pepper.
Serve with crusty bread or toasted flat breads.
On hot summery days, serve over ice in little glasses for a refreshing tapa or between courses.
Golden, spiced crunchy delights. These are perhaps one of the most well-known Spanish treats, and for good reason – and they are easier than you think to make at home. Dip and dunk away!
CINNAMON SUGAR
¾ cup caster sugar
2 tsp cinnamon powder
CHOCOLATE SAUCE
1 cup cream
350g dark chocolate
FOR THE CHURROS
250ml water
60g butter
1 tsp vanilla paste
Pinch salt
140g flour
115g caster sugar
1 egg
Oil for frying
Make the cinnamon sugar first by combining ingredients, and set aside.
Make the chocolate sauce by heating the cream to a near boil then pour over the chopped dark chocolate and let it sit for 1 minute. Stir until smooth and glossy. Set aside to cool and thicken for dipping.
In a medium saucepan, combine the water, butter, vanilla and salt and bring to a simmer.
Add the flour and caster sugar and mix well with a wooden spoon for 1-2 minutes. The mixture will form a smooth ball. Remove from the heat and set aside for 5 minutes to cool.
Add the egg and beat well with a wooden spoon until it is a thick smooth paste. This will take a few minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star-shaped metal nozzle.
Heat about 5cm of oil in a medium saucepan or deep sided frying pan. Test a little ball of dough in the oil – it should bubble and float and take a few minutes to go brown.
For each churro, pipe 10cm lengths of dough straight into the oil, pressing the nozzle up against the side of the pan to cut them off. They will twist around and make interesting shapes.
Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes, turning over if necessary until they are an even golden brown all over. Cook in batches of 3-4 at a time. Lift out to drain and toss with the cinnamon sugar, then cool on a wire rack.
Serve the churros warm with chocolate sauce for dipping.
An edited extract from Take Me to Spain, by Melanie Jenkins & Jo Wilcox (Beatnik, RRP $60).