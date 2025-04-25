Hola, España: A taste of Spain from food writer Jo Wilcox

Melanie Jenkins provides stunning images of Spain to accompany classic recipes from food writer Jo Wilcox.

These tasty little morsels can be served just with forks as tapa, tossed with spaghetti for dinner or sandwiched between rustic bread with melted cheese for an on-the-go snack.

Albondigas - Spanish Style Meatballs

Serves 4

MEATBALLS:

3-4 shallots, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp each – nutmeg, cumin, paprika

1 chorizo stick – casing removed and very finely diced

1 egg, beaten

2 slices plain bread

¼ cup milk

1kg pork or beef mince – or a mix

MEATBALL SAUCE:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic sliced

1 small red onion

2 anchovies, smashed

400g tin cherry tomatoes in juice

3-4 black olives, sliced

Fresh chopped herbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Grated or shaved parmesan and herbs to serve

In a large bowl, combine the shallots, garlic, spices, chorizo and egg and mix well.

Soak the bread in the milk for a few minutes then mash together with the mince and chorizo mixture. Season well then roll into small balls.

For the sauce, sauté the garlic, red onion and anchovies in the olive oil for 2-3 minutes until soft and fragrant then add the tinned tomatoes, olives, herbs and seasoning and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Grill, bake or pan-fry the meatballs for 5-8 minutes until cooked through and caramelised.

Toss the meatballs and sauce together and top with parmesan and herbs, or alternatively, serve the meatballs plain with the sauce for dipping.

Summer Gazpacho Soup. Image: Melanie Jenkins.

Summer Gazpacho Soup

Serves 2

Dairy free/Gluten free (use GF bread)/Vegan

Chilled gazpacho is one of summer’s recipe treasures, simply made with a punchy hit of fresh ingredients. Just ensure your vegetables are at their peak ripeness for maximum flavour. Serve with crunchy garlic flat breads.

4 large ripe tomatoes, cored and seeds removed

½ telegraph cucumber, peeled and seeds removed (reserve a little cucumber for garnish)

1 red capsicum, seeds removed and roughly chopped

½ small red onion, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2-3 tbsp red wine vinegar or Spanish vinegar

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

Sea salt & cracked pepper

2 tbsp olive oil + extra for drizzling

In the food processor or blender, whizz the tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, onion and garlic in 2-3 batches until smooth, then transfer to one large jug or bowl and mix well. Add the vinegar, spices and seasoning to taste. Chill until ready to serve.

Divide between serving bowls and dress with a swirl of olive oil, diced cucumber and cracked pepper.

Serve with crusty bread or toasted flat breads.

On hot summery days, serve over ice in little glasses for a refreshing tapa or between courses.

Spanish style churros with dark chocolate dip. Image: Melanie Jenkins.

Spanish Style Churros with Dark Chocolate Dip

Serves 4-6

Vegetarian

Golden, spiced crunchy delights. These are perhaps one of the most well-known Spanish treats, and for good reason – and they are easier than you think to make at home. Dip and dunk away!

CINNAMON SUGAR

¾ cup caster sugar

2 tsp cinnamon powder

CHOCOLATE SAUCE

1 cup cream

350g dark chocolate

FOR THE CHURROS

250ml water

60g butter

1 tsp vanilla paste

Pinch salt

140g flour

115g caster sugar

1 egg

Oil for frying

Make the cinnamon sugar first by combining ingredients, and set aside.

Make the chocolate sauce by heating the cream to a near boil then pour over the chopped dark chocolate and let it sit for 1 minute. Stir until smooth and glossy. Set aside to cool and thicken for dipping.

In a medium saucepan, combine the water, butter, vanilla and salt and bring to a simmer.

Add the flour and caster sugar and mix well with a wooden spoon for 1-2 minutes. The mixture will form a smooth ball. Remove from the heat and set aside for 5 minutes to cool.

Add the egg and beat well with a wooden spoon until it is a thick smooth paste. This will take a few minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star-shaped metal nozzle.

Heat about 5cm of oil in a medium saucepan or deep sided frying pan. Test a little ball of dough in the oil – it should bubble and float and take a few minutes to go brown.

For each churro, pipe 10cm lengths of dough straight into the oil, pressing the nozzle up against the side of the pan to cut them off. They will twist around and make interesting shapes.

Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes, turning over if necessary until they are an even golden brown all over. Cook in batches of 3-4 at a time. Lift out to drain and toss with the cinnamon sugar, then cool on a wire rack.

Serve the churros warm with chocolate sauce for dipping.

Take Me to Spain, by Melanie Jenkins and Jo Wilcox.

An edited extract from Take Me to Spain, by Melanie Jenkins & Jo Wilcox (Beatnik, RRP $60).