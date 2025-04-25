Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Food & drink

Hola, España: A taste of Spain from food writer Jo Wilcox

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Melanie Jenkins provides stunning images of Spain to accompany classic recipes from food writer Jo Wilcox.

These tasty little morsels can be served just with forks as tapa, tossed with spaghetti for dinner or sandwiched between rustic bread with melted cheese for an on-the-go snack.

Albondigas - Spanish Style Meatballs

Serves 4

MEATBALLS:

  • 3-4 shallots, finely diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp each – nutmeg, cumin, paprika
  • 1 chorizo stick – casing removed and very finely diced
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 slices plain bread
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1kg pork or beef mince – or a mix

MEATBALL SAUCE:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic sliced
  • 1 small red onion
  • 2 anchovies, smashed
  • 400g tin cherry tomatoes in juice
  • 3-4 black olives, sliced
  • Fresh chopped herbs
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Grated or shaved parmesan and herbs to serve

In a large bowl, combine the shallots, garlic, spices, chorizo

