Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: Felton Road winemaker on the secret of its success

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Felton Road’s wines are all grown, made and bottled on the estate, and since 2007 have been fully certified as organic and biodynamic. Photo / Supplied

Felton Road’s wines are all grown, made and bottled on the estate, and since 2007 have been fully certified as organic and biodynamic. Photo / Supplied

It’s tough times in the wine industry, with consumption declining around the world, including in New Zealand (see Last orders here). But Blair Walter, winemaker at Felton Road since the first vintage in 1997, points out there are wineries whose “careful attention to producing distinctive and high-quality wines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener