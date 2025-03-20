Weekend wine guide: Hunter’s run

Hunter's attractive, generous, skilfully crafted wines offer good value. Photo / Getty Images

There’s something reassuring about Hunter’s. By far the oldest wine producer in Marlborough always owned and run by the same family, its first vines were planted in 1979 and its first wines flowed in 1982.

After the premature death of the founder, Ernie Hunter, in 1987, his wife, Jane, formerly chief viticulturist for Montana, took over as managing director, later supported by her brother-in-law, Peter Macdonald, as general manager.

Today, Jane and Peter are still involved as directors. The day-to-day running of Hunter’s is in the hands of Peter’s two sons, Edward, the general manager, and James, the senior winemaker.

Experience counts. You can taste that in Hunter’s attractive, generous, skilfully crafted wines, which offer good value.

Hunter’s Marlborough Chardonnay 2023

★★★★

Already drinking well, this medium-to-full-bodied wine has a fragrant, slightly creamy bouquet. Fermented and matured for a year in French oak puncheons, it has good depth of ripe stonefruit flavours, biscuity, savoury notes adding complexity, and a dry, well-rounded finish. (13% alc/vol) $24

Hunter’s Marlborough Riesling 2024

Delicious in its youth, this medium-bodied, very harmonious wine is lively, with strong, ripe, peachy, slightly lemony and appley flavours, a sliver of sweetness and appetising acidity. Best drinking 2027+. (12.5% alc/vol) $21

★★★★½

Hunter’s Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★½

As good as many $40 pinot noirs, this highly appealing, finely textured red was grown in clay soils in the Southern Valleys, hand-harvested and barrel-aged. Bright ruby, it is perfumed and supple, with cherry, plum and spice flavours, revealing excellent ripeness, balance, complexity and depth. (13% alc/vol) $27-$29

Hunter’s MiruMiru NV

★★★★½

Offering great drinkability, this Wairau Valley bubbly (mirumiru is te reo Māori for sparkling wine) was blended from equal portions of chardonnay and pinot noir (with a splash of pinot meunier). Fresh and vibrantly fruity, it is finely balanced, with very good intensity of peachy, citrusy, gently biscuity flavours, and a lively, slightly off-dry, smooth finish. (12% alc/vol) $27

Hunter’s MiruMiru Reserve 2020

★★★★★

Refined and rich, this blend of pinot noir (77%) and chardonnay (23%) spent nearly four years maturing on its yeast lees. Bright, light lemon/green, with a fragrant, biscuity bouquet, it is savoury and complex, with peachy, nutty flavours and a harmonious, off-dry, very smooth and lasting finish. (12% alc/vol) $34-$43

Wine of the week

Hunter’s Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★½

This classic Wairau Valley label was estate-grown in stony soils. Mouthfilling, fresh and vigorous, it has very good intensity of ripe, passionfruit/lime flavours, a distinct touch of barrel-fermented complexity, and a dry, appetisingly crisp finish. (13.2% alc/vol) $22