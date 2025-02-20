Weekend wine guide: Six of the best

There's plenty to celebrate about New Zealand wines. Photo / Getty Images

From one end of the country to the other, New Zealand produces many classy wines that often deliver good value compared with imported wines of similar quality. These recent releases were grown up to 1000km apart, from Waiheke Island in Auckland to Marlborough and Central Otago.





From one end of the country to the other, New Zealand produces many classy wines that often deliver good value compared with imported wines of similar quality. These recent releases were grown up to 1000km apart, from Waiheke Island in Auckland to Marlborough and Central Otago.

Cable Bay Estate Vineyard Waiheke Island Five Hills 2020

★★★★★

Described on the back label as “smouldering”, this deeply coloured, still very youthful red is a blend of malbec and merlot, matured in French oak barriques. Full-bodied, it has concentrated, vibrant plum, berry and spice flavours, hints of dark chocolate and nuts, refined tannins and excellent complexity and richness. Showing none of the rusticity that sometimes detracts from malbec, it’s a classy wine, likely to be at its best 2027+. (13% alc/vol) $55

Cable Bay Awatere Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

★★★★★

This Waiheke-based producer also owns a vineyard in Marlborough. Drinking extremely well now, this crisp, lively wine has excellent weight and depth of ripe, tropical fruit flavours, a gentle herbaceousness, and a finely textured, lengthy finish. (13% alc/vol) $28

Jules Taylor Late Harvest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★★

Already delicious, this unabashedly sweet wine was hand-picked in the Awatere Valley in late autumn and early winter. Light gold, with a soaring, gently honeyed bouquet, it has intense, peachy flavours, hints of spices and apricots, a slightly oily texture and vibrant, mouth-watering acidity. Hard to resist. 375ml. (11% alc/vol) $30-$36

Terra Sancta Jackson’s Block Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★★

Still unfolding, this savoury red was hand-picked from a single block of mature vines, aged in French oak barriques, and bottled unfined and unfiltered. Bright ruby, it is fragrant and harmonious, with deep cherry, plum and spice flavours, hints of herbs and nuts, excellent complexity and a well-rounded finish. Certified organic. (13% alc/vol) $60

Terra Sancta Slapjack Block Bannockburn Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★★

This lovely red was hand-picked from the oldest vines in Bannockburn, planted in 1991. Ruby hued, it is enticingly perfumed, notably savoury and supple, with cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours revealing impressive complexity and harmony, and a finely textured, very smooth finish. Certified organic. (13% alc/vol) $95

Wine of the week

Jules Taylor Marlborough Pinot Gris 2024

★★★★½

Offering fine value, this highly characterful wine was grown principally in the Southern Valleys and made with some use of barrel fermentation. Invitingly scented and full-bodied, it has generous, ripe peach, pear and spice flavours showing a distinct touch of complexity, and a dry, lingering finish. (13.8% alc/vol) $22-$26