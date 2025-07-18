Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Duncan Garner: Diabetes brought me to the brink – now I’m changing my life

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "Some 261,500 New Zealanders have type 2 diabetes and now I’m one of them." Photo / Tony Nyberg

Duncan Garner: "Some 261,500 New Zealanders have type 2 diabetes and now I’m one of them." Photo / Tony Nyberg

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Online only

Around 5% of New Zealanders – roughly 261,500 – have type 2 diabetes and now I’m one of them.

The diagnosis came as a shock and say what you will, it still carries a certain stigma. I haven’t taken good enough care of myself over the past year,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save