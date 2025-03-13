Advertisement
Putting our wines to the test: NZ’s Bordeaux-style reds versus the French region’s wines

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Church Road's Grand Reserve Hawke’s Bay Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot 2020 gets five stars. Photo / Church Road Winery

Imagine 12 glasses of red wine lined up in front of you. All are made in varying proportions from cabernet sauvignon, merlot or cabernet franc; all are from 2019 to 2021 vintages; all are priced from $29 to $50. Six of the wines are from Bordeaux, six from New Zealand.

