Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: Te Mata Estate bounces back after Cyclone Gabrielle devastation

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Te Mata Estate’s legendary Coleraine. Photo / supplied

Te Mata Estate’s legendary Coleraine. Photo / supplied

The severe tropical cyclone, Gabrielle, devastated the North Island’s wine regions in February 2023. After an exceptionally wet, cool growing season, some wineries declared their top red-wine labels would not be produced that year.

In Hawke’s Bay, 25% of the grape crop was destroyed. But the latter part of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener