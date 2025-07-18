Gretchen Lowe’s Mediterranean-inspired meals bring a taste of the sun

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Let me introduce you to a favourite snack in our house. Whether you’re hosting or just in need of some weekend deliciousness, these croquettes are so tasty and perfect for a gathering, and the littlies lap them up, too. I serve them piled high over home-made Hazelnut Romesco, but store-bought aioli would be amazing also, if you’re pressed for time.

Cod, Agria & tarragon croquettes with hazelnut romesco

Serves 6

• 600g Agria potatoes

• 3 large fish fillets, such as blue cod or snapper

• salt and pepper

• 2 tsp English mustard

• zest of 1 lemon, plus wedges to serve

• small bunch tarragon leaves, chopped (about 1∕3 cup)

• ½ cup plain flour

• 1-2 eggs, beaten

• 150g panko crumbs

• 1 cup rice bran oil for frying

• Hazelnut Romesco Sauce

• salad greens, to serve

• cherry tomatoes, to serve

GLUTEN-FREE OPTION:

• Swap the flour for gluten-free flour; the panko crumbs for gluten-free breadcrumbs.

Method

To make the croquettes, scrub the potatoes and cut into rough chunks. Add to a pan of water, bring to the boil, cover and cook for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain and leave to steam dry, then mash.

Season the fish with salt and pepper and pan fry for 3-5 minutes each side until just cooked. Cool for a few minutes, then break into large flakes.

Mix the potato, mustard, lemon zest and tarragon together. Season with salt and pepper. Lightly mix in the fish, taking care not to break it up too much. Shape into 12-16 medium-sized oval croquettes.

Put the flour, eggs and panko crumbs into three separate dishes.

Dip the croquettes into the flour, dusting off any excess, then dip in the egg, and finally coat in panko crumbs.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the croquettes over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes each side until deep golden and heated through.

Serve with Hazelnut Romesco, salad greens, tomatoes and lemon wedges.

Cod, Agria & tarragon croquettes with hazelnut Romesco sauce: A favourite snack in Gretchen Lowe's household. Photo / Supplied

Hazelnut Romesco Sauce

Makes approximately 2 cups, gluten-free and dairy-free

• 200g roasted red peppers from a jar, drained

• ½ cup sundried tomatoes

• 2∕3 cup hazelnuts, roasted and skins removed

• 1 clove garlic, grated

• 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• ¼ cup olive oil

• salt and pepper

Romesco is one of those true Mediterranean classics made with almonds, capsicums and tinned tomatoes. Mine has hazelnuts for a sweet, nutty depth, and sundried tomatoes to give you that instant hit of intensity. With a hint of garlic and tangy red wine vinegar, and let’s not forget a smoky touch of paprika, it’s a rich, complex sauce that really sings. It’s great with seafood, as a dip or a base for roast veges.

Method

Tip the drained peppers into a food processor with the sundried tomatoes, hazelnuts, garlic, vinegar and smoked paprika, then blitz to a chunky paste.

With the motor still running, slowly drizzle in the oil, leaving the mixture

semi-chunky. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cheesy leek & spinach gratin

The leeks are tender, the spinach vibrant and the cheese bubbling in this flavour-packed gratin. The spices add warmth while the lemon zest adds a fresh vibrancy, brightening an otherwise rich dish. Topped with crispy breadcrumbs and rosemary, it is golden and bubbly straight from the oven. My gorgeous sister Bec, who is a wonderful cook, makes her own adaptation of Jamie Oliver’s cheesy leeks for the family each Christmas, and this dish was inspired by her delicious version.

Serves 6

• Good drizzle of olive oil

• 3 medium leeks, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 50g butter

• 3 cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 tsp each fennel seeds, chilli flakes and ground coriander

• 1∕3 cup plain flour

• 2 cups milk

• good grating of fresh nutmeg

• 500g tasty cheese, grated

• 300g baby spinach

• zest of 1 lemon

• salt and pepper

• 1 cup breadcrumbs

• 1 tsp chopped rosemary

• micro greens, to serve

GLUTEN-FREE OPTION:

• Swap flour for gluten-free flour; breadcrumbs for gluten-free breadcrumbs.

Cheesy leek & spinach gratin: Tender, vibrant and bubbling. Photo / Supplied

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Add the oil to a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Fry the leeks for 10 minutes until softened and starting to colour. Add the butter, garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes and ground coriander. Cook for 1 more minute.

Add the flour and stir through for 1 minute to cook. Add the milk, a splash at a time, stirring continuously until all the milk has been added. Cook for 2-3 minutes more until the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Stir in the nutmeg, most of the cheese, spinach and lemon zest. Season generously with salt and pepper. Place the lid on for a few minutes to allow the spinach to wilt.

Tip leek mixture into an ovenproof baking dish. Scatter over the breadcrumbs, rosemary, remaining cheese and a good drizzle of oil, then bake for 20 minutes until golden, crisp on top and bubbling at the edges. Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving with the micro greens.

One-pan herby Moroccan chicken

This one-pan wonder always has me feeling as if I’ve escaped to somewhere exotic. It’s magical in that it’s simply cooked from regular ingredients, that transform into something special. This dish has become a go-to for weekend and even weeknight dinners when I want to create taste with very little effort.

Serves 6

• 6-8 chicken legs/thighs, preferably bone in and skin on

• 500g Agria potatoes, scrubbed and cubed

• 1 cup Greek yoghurt

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 clove garlic

• salt and pepper

• 1 cup fresh basil, to serve

• salad and gluten-free crusty bread, to serve

Herby Moroccan Marinade

• 1 cup Italian parsley

• 1 cup coriander

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled

• zest of 1 lemon (save the zested lemon, cut in half)

• ¼ cup olive oil

• 1 tbsp smoked paprika

• ½ tsp ground coriander

• ½ tsp ground cumin

• 1 tsp salt

• good pinch of red pepper flakes

Exotic escape: One-pan herby Moroccan chicken. Photo / Supplied

Method

Combine the chicken and potatoes in a large bowl. Place all the marinade ingredients in a food processor and blend into a chunky paste. Add the marinade to the chicken and potatoes and toss so that everything is coated evenly. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes (or more).

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Place marinated chicken (skin side up) and potatoes in a roasting pan. Add the zested lemon halves and bake for 20 minutes. Turn the potatoes and baste the chicken, then bake for another 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked.

Place the yoghurt in a small bowl. Grate the garlic over the yoghurt and season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, squeeze the roasted lemon over the chicken and potatoes, then spoon the yoghurt over the pan and sprinkle with paprika.

Scatter with fresh basil and serve with salad and crusty bread.

An edited extract from My Weekend Table by Gretchen Lowe (Bateman Books, RRP $59.99).