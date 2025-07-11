Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Foddies Chrissy Glentis’s top picks for those with food intolerances

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Gut buddies: Favourites from Chrissy Glentis. Images / Armelle Habib

Gut buddies: Favourites from Chrissy Glentis. Images / Armelle Habib

I’ve made this dish as an appetiser for countless parties, and it never fails to steal the show. The tender, perfectly spiced koftas pair so beautifully with the cool, creamy minted yoghurt that each bite feels like a burst of flavour in your mouth. It’s one of those dishes that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener