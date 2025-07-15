Listener

Nancy & the Nazis: Bringing the Mitford sisters to life in Outrageous TV drama

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Nancy & the Nazis: Bringing the Mitford sisters to life in Outrageous TV drama
Nancy & the Nazis: Bringing the Mitford sisters to life in Outrageous TV drama

Period drama Outrageous taps into our continuing fascination with the Mitford family.

The story of the Mitford sisters exists in a peculiarly English mythology. They were the beautiful, charming, posh gals who were the daughters of a fading aristocracy. From the 1930s onward, they variously embraced fascism and its leaders,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save