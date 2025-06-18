Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

All in the execution: How Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finally made it to screen

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

King and queen of hearts: Jane Seymour weds Henry VIII. Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer (Will Keen) does the honours. Photo / Supplied

King and queen of hearts: Jane Seymour weds Henry VIII. Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer (Will Keen) does the honours. Photo / Supplied

A decade after winning acclaim for the authenticity it brought to Tudor dramas, Wolf Hall returns with a series based on the last of Hilary Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell novels. Director Peter Kosminsky reflects on the landmark period drama.

Before he proved otherwise, Peter Kosminsky was possibly the wrong man

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener