In the slow lane: Comfort food for long weekends

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Slow Cooking for a long weekend (from top left): Veal Osso Buco with Kale Gremolata; Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup; and Black Bean and Spinach Enchiladas. Photos / Supplied

Veal Osso Buco with Kale Gremolata

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7¼ hours (slow cooker) or 2¼ hours (oven)

This delicious Italian casserole has been brought up to date with a kale gremolata. If using a slow cooker, you will need at least a five litre capacity

