Make the most of autumn harvest bounty with Alex Elliott-Howery’s classic recipes

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read

These preserved tomatoes are excellent thinly sliced through pasta, in tomato salads or with ricotta and pepper on toast.

Oven-Dried Preserved Tomatoes

Preparation time: 20 mins, plus at least 7 hours drying, plus 20 mins sterilising

Storage: Up to 6 months

Makes: 3 x 300ml jars

• 2kg tomatoes

• 2 tsp salt

• 375ml (1½ cups) white wine vinegar

• 185ml (¾ cup) water

• 75g (1∕3 cup) caster sugar

• flavourings, such as peeled garlic, black peppercorns, thyme,

