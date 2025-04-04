Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

Treats with a twist: Favourite recipes from some of Australia’s best bakers

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read

The Baker’s Book, edited by Ruby Goss (Murdoch Books, RRP $49.99). Photo / Supplied

Tiramisukis (Alisha Henderson)

My criteria for the perfect cookie is one that’s thin rather than chunky, and tender and gooey in the centre with buttery crackly edges. These cookies are precisely that and can stand on their own, but tiramisu on top takes them to another decadent level.

Tiramisukis. Photo / Supplied
Tiramisukis. Photo / Supplied

Serves 12

