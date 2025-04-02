Fish and chips, best served on paper at your favourite beach.

As well as Jennifer Bowden’s columns in the NZ Listener, listener.co.nz subscribers can access her fortnightly Myth-buster column which explores food and nutrition myths. Here, she looks at the latest information on enjoying the classic Kiwi Friday night takeaway: Fish and chips.

Fish and chips are more than just a meal in New Zealand — they’re a tradition. Whether wrapped in paper and shared at the beach or picked up for an easy Friday night dinner, this takeaway classic is woven into our culture. But from a nutrition perspective, how does this deep-fried food stack up? And is there a way to enjoy it while still maintaining a balanced approach to eating?

Let’s start with the good news: fish is an excellent source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, essential vitamins like D and B12, and important minerals like selenium and iodine. Fish is a particularly beneficial dietary protein source because of the long-chain omega-3 fats that it also contains, which may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

While oily fish, such as salmon and kahawai, is often touted as an excellent source of long-chain omega-3 fats, these beneficial fats are also found in other forms of seafood, such as mussels and crayfish, as well as many white fish varieties like snapper, tarakihi, trevally, gurnard, hāpuku, and blue cod.

The Ministry of Health recommends eating at least one serving of fish, other seafood, eggs, poultry or red meat daily (or two servings of legumes, nuts or seeds). So, in one sense, ordering fish and chips could be considered a beneficial source of protein and various nutrients for the daily diet.

Of course, the traditional deep-frying process for fish and chips changes the nutritional profile. The batter or crumbing absorbs the frying oil, increasing the overall fat content and the type of fats in the served fish and chips. Some takeaway shops use healthier oils and better techniques that drain more fat from fried foods; others may still use options high in saturated or trans fats.

The most recent food tables for New Zealand in 2024 found that a 146g serving of battered fish from an independent shop contained around 22g of total fat, of which 14.5g was saturated fats, 12g was monounsaturated fats, and 1g was polyunsaturated fats. In comparison, a 146g fillet of hoki that is pan-fried in canola oil contains just under 4g of total fat, of which 0.5g is saturated fats, 2g is monounsaturated fat, and 1.5g is polyunsaturated fat.

While fat is not inherently bad, the type and amount matter. Undoubtedly, deep-fried battered fish has significantly more saturated fat than a pan-fried fillet. Too much saturated fat can increase blood cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease risk.

However, focusing solely on the negatives can lead to unnecessary guilt about food choices. For some people, fish and chips may be their only source of fish (or seafood) and its polyunsaturated fats. So its 1g of polyunsaturated fats, containing those all-important long-chain omega-3 fats, is nutritionally valuable.

Rather than labelling fish and chips as “bad”, intuitive eating encourages us to consider the bigger picture. No single meal defines health; it’s the overall pattern of eating that matters.

If fish and chips are an occasional meal you truly enjoy, there’s no need to feel guilty. Plus, restriction often backfires, leading to cravings or overeating later. Instead, listening to your body’s cues — eating when you’re hungry, stopping when you’re satisfied — can help you find balance.

If you want to enjoy fish and chips while keeping nutrition in mind, consider these easy, non-restrictive adjustments:

· Opt for grilled fish, if available, to reduce added fat – or remove some of the fried batter.

· Pair your meal with a fresh salad or steamed veges for extra fibre and nutrients – supermarket deli salads are a quick and easy option to add to your takeaways.

· Share a scoop of chips rather than ordering a large portion.

· Eat mindfully — slow down and savour the flavours rather than eating on autopilot.