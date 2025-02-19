9 warning signs it’s a fad diet, not a healthy eating plan

As awareness of the harms of fad diets grows, so have the creators’ efforts to disguise them as “healthy eating plans” or “lifestyle changes”. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

As well as Jennifer Bowden’s columns in the NZ Listener, listener.co.nz subscribers can access her fortnightly Myth-buster column which explores food and nutrition myths. Here, she examines how fad diets can masquerade as healthy eating plans.

Fad diets are everywhere, offering quick fixes and bold promises to transform your body and life. And as our awareness of the physical and psychological harms of fad diets grows, so, too, have the creators’ efforts to disguise fad diets as “healthy eating plans” or “lifestyle changes”.

Separating fact from fiction is crucial because not only do fad diets fail for 95% of dieters in the long term, they can also spectacularly backfire by causing a slowed metabolic rate, increased body fat storage and appetite, which leads to food fixation, overeating, weight regain and a bundle-load of unnecessary shame for the dieter.

So, how can you tell if a healthy eating plan really is a sustainable plan or just another fleeting fad diet in disguise? By focusing on the principles of intuitive eating and the Health At Every Size (HAES) movement, we can spot the red flags. Here are nine warning signs to watch for:

1. Promises of rapid weight loss

Fad diets often lead with claims such as, “Lose 10kg in 10 days!” While that might sound appealing, weight loss does not automatically equate to better health. Indeed, rapid weight loss is typically unsustainable and can harm your health. Actual healthy eating focuses on nourishing your body over the long term without fixating on quick results or numbers on a scale.

2. Eliminates entire food groups

Does the diet cut out all carbs, fats or particular foods? Fad diets frequently demonise entire food groups, which can lead to nutritional deficiencies and disordered eating patterns. A healthy approach embraces variety and honours your taste preferences, ensuring you eat a nutritionally balanced, enjoyable variety of food without unnecessary restrictions.

3. Promotes a one-size-fits-all approach

Fad diets claim to work for everyone, ignoring individual differences such as medical conditions, lifestyle or personal preferences. But is it possible for one approach to work for both a vegetarian with a sedentary office job and a meat-loving, physically active builder, for example? The answer is no. Genuine healthy eating recognises that one person’s approach may not work for another. Instead, it encourages you to listen to your body and eat to suit your unique needs.

4. Labels foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad’

Food judgment is a hallmark of fad diets, where certain foods are vilified and others praised. This moralising about food creates unnecessary guilt and shame around eating. Healthy eating encourages a neutral relationship with food by recognising that all foods can fit into a balanced diet.

5. Relies on extreme calorie restriction

“Eat 1000 calories a day and watch the weight fall off!” Many of today’s fad diets involve extreme calorie restriction that is physically and psychologically unsustainable and often leads to fatigue, irritability and even metabolic damage. In contrast, healthy eating plans prioritise giving your body enough energy to function well and support your daily activities.

6. Promotes expensive supplements or products

Many fad diets require dieters to buy expensive meal replacement shakes, supplements or powders. These are often unnecessary and sometimes even harmful. In contrast, healthy eating involves eating whole foods that are easily accessible.

7. Ignores internal hunger and fullness cues

Fad diets prescribe exactly what, when and how much to eat, effectively ignoring how your body feels. Whereas healthy eating, rooted in intuitive eating principles, encourages you to trust your internal bodily cues – eat when you’re hungry, stop when you’re full and choose foods that satisfy your body and mind.

8. Success is measured through weight loss

Fad diets typically measure success through weight loss. But body weight is not an accurate measure of health as our mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, energy levels, sleep quality, and relationship with food also shape our overall health.

9. Discourages flexibility or social eating

Fad diets often have rigid rules that make eating with friends or family stressful. Whether it’s avoiding certain dishes at a barbecue or feeling guilty for enjoying a dessert, these diets end up isolating you. Healthy eating encourages flexibility and joy around food, allowing you to join in social events and share meals without stress.

Healthy eating isn’t about rigid rules, guilt, or quick fixes. It’s about building a healthy relationship with food, respecting your body’s cues, and supporting your overall wellbeing. If an eating plan doesn’t nourish your body and mind, steer clear. Instead, find a healthy lifestyle that works for you.