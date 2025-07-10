Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: Cyclone Gabrielle’s lasting impact on Hawke’s Bay 2023 chardonnays

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed about 25% of Hawke's Bay wine harvest. Photo / Getty Images

Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed about 25% of Hawke's Bay wine harvest. Photo / Getty Images

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the North Island from February 12-16, 2023. In Hawke’s Bay, our second-largest wine region, the cyclone destroyed about 25% of the harvest. After a generally wet and cool growing season, 2023 was predicted to yield aromatic Hawke’s Bay wines with fresh acidity and moderate alcohol levels.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener