Home / The Listener / Life

Taste of home: Taupō's Vanya Insull produces a new book devoted to comfort food

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Chicken Noodle Soup, Butter Chicken Pies and Lemon Curd Cheesecake Slice. Photos / Melanie Jenkins

This is an easy chicken soup, ideal if you have someone in your family who isn’t feeling well or if you want a warming meal on a cold, wintry night.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 4–6

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 onion, finely sliced



