Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

If the fountain of youth came in a bottle, would it be labelled omega-3?

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Omega-3s are proven multitaskers, supporting heart health, brain function and regulating inflammation. So, are the fish oil supplements the superhero of the supplement aisle or just another overhyped trend? Photo / Getty Images

Omega-3s are proven multitaskers, supporting heart health, brain function and regulating inflammation. So, are the fish oil supplements the superhero of the supplement aisle or just another overhyped trend? Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I’m thinking about adding omega-3 supplements to my shopping list after reading about a new study that showed taking fish oil supplements every day slows biological ageing, among other things. Are fish oil supplements a good idea for health?

Answer:

If the fountain of youth came in a bottle,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener