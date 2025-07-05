Advertisement
Dame Fiona Kidman on why she’s fighting for a beloved writers’ residency

By Fiona Kidman
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Randell Cottage: A roll call of our finest writers have gained from the residency over the years. Photo / Supplied

A project that has helped our finest authors thrive for more than 20 years is threatened by the axing of state funding, writes Fiona Kidman.

In a small Wellington studio tucked away at the end of a cottage garden of herbs and old roses and shady native trees, can

