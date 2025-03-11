Advertisement
Health

Taking iron pills? How the right foods and timing make a difference to their success

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

It’s best to avoid drinking tea or coffee an hour either side of meals or taking your supplement. Photos / Getty Images

Question:

When your doctor prescribes iron pills, is it important to take them with vitamin C for better effect? And should you avoid caffeine (and maybe other things) either side of taking it?

Answer:

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in the world, with women, children,

