Health

New research: Fat cells’ secret powers may unlock better obesity and diabetes solutions

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Endocrinologist Rinki Murphy: ­Discovering the role of fat cells. Photo / William Chea

Thirty years ago, we understood very little about body fat. It was assumed its sole purpose was to store excess energy then supply it when food was scarce, plus give us a bit of padding. Frankly, scientists thought fat was pretty boring. That view has now been transformed.

“Today, we



