Home / The Listener / Health

New dementia research: How viral illnesses can damage future brain health

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
15 mins to read

Scientists are pursuing the theory that the brain’s protective response to common viruses could sow the seeds for dementia.

The search for a cause and cure for dementia has been frustratingly slow in comparison to the advances made in many other medical fields. There is a very good reason for this. Dementia often develops slowly over decades and is difficult to study in its early stages. You can’t easily take samples from the brain of a living person, for instance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener