Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Fear of finding out: The real reason why so many put off going to the doctor

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

A US survey found one in seven avoided medical care because it made them think about dying. Photo / Getty Images

A US survey found one in seven avoided medical care because it made them think about dying. Photo / Getty Images

Have you felt it? The anticipation? The rustling of spare undies and travel toothbrushes being jammed into packing cells, muttered imprecations of “where’s that laptop charger?” and the tang of anxiety in the air associated with knowing you’ve got a talk to give in a few days, but you haven’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener