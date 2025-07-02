Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

How Trump’s tantrums are awakening America’s conscience

Jonathan Kronstadt
By
US correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Flag waving: A protester joins a rally in Los Angeles, against war in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Flag waving: A protester joins a rally in Los Angeles, against war in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Jonathan Kronstadt
Opinion by Jonathan Kronstadt
Johnathan Kronstadt is a freelance writer working in Washington, DC
Learn more

I think the orange boob may have recently poked two previously slumbering bears ‒ one of which will now awaken and bite him on the arse ‒ and neither is the nation he just threatened, bombed the crap out of and earned a ceasefire that will likely end with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener