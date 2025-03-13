Advertisement
An American in NZ: Trump is only one of the reasons I want to live in your country

Jonathan Kronstadt
By
US correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

New Zealand's native birds are calling to writer Jonathan Kronstadt. Photo / Getty Images

Jonathan Kronstadt
Opinion by Jonathan Kronstadt
Johnathan Kronstadt is a freelance writer working in Washington, DC
Learn more

My journey with the Listener began when my first journey to Aotearoa New Zealand ended. I came home from my 2018 trip with a huge crush on the nation and its people, and wrote a piece about why I wanted to live there, that the Listener graciously published.

This February,

