Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Thailand’s u-turn on cannabis shows NZ dodged a bullet – but only just

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "Thank heavens the cannabis referendum here failed." Photo / MediaWorks

Duncan Garner: "Thank heavens the cannabis referendum here failed." Photo / MediaWorks

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Thailand legalised medical cannabis in 2018 and four years later, in 2022, recreational cannabis. It was an astounding change, given that countries in and around Asia have traditionally taken a hard line on drugs.

Half of the country’s 500 prisoners on death row in 2018 were there for serious drug

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener