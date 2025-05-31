Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Run it straight isn’t a sport - it’s insanity

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: “I found run it straight sickening and I worry for the blokes who are hard-up and are tempted by the cash.”

Duncan Garner: “I found run it straight sickening and I worry for the blokes who are hard-up and are tempted by the cash.”

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

So, the government says it can’t ban “run it straight” competitions but urges people to use their brains and exercise personal responsibility when considering taking part in or promoting our newest combat sport.

For those of you who missed the week’s headlines, I’ll catch you up. Run it straight has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener