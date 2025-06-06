Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: How can we experience our own country at this price?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "We've locked out a whole pile of Kiwis, who will never experience their own backyard. We are all poorer for that." Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Garner: "We've locked out a whole pile of Kiwis, who will never experience their own backyard. We are all poorer for that." Photo / Babiche Martens

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

I’ve previously written about the cost of being a tourist in New Zealand, but I’m returning to the subject because it’s just not getting any better and it’s making me feel despondent.

Late last week, my son and I decided to head to Rotorua for the weekend to support his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener