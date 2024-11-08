Advertisement
Opinion

Duncan Garner: Is it time we became part of Australia?

By Duncan Garner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
The Australian Constitution already gives New Zealand the option to join... With all our relative strengths and shared principles we would be world beaters on any given day on most things. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Opinion: I feel a bit disloyal and almost nauseous as I write this. Or maybe treasonous might be a better word, but I feel it must be said.

It’s become overwhelmingly clear to me that New Zealand should become part of Australia. There, I said it: it’s out.

