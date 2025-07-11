Home / The Listener / Books

The bestselling authors who draw on the strength of others

Greg Bruce
By
Senior multimedia journalist·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

When Rachel Paris arrived for her first workshop in the University of Auckland’s Master of Creative Writing (MCW) programme, she was well established in her day job: a senior lawyer and partner at Bell Gully, one of the country’s biggest law firms. She left the workshop an hour later flattened by the volley of criticism from her peers.

Paris, 48 and a Harvard University graduate, had volunteered to be the first of the cohort’s students to have their work critiqued.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener