Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Kiwis flock to Jacinda Ardern memoir, smashing local sales records

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's memoir has sold thousands of copies. Photo / Hagen Hopkins.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's memoir has sold thousands of copies. Photo / Hagen Hopkins.

The rule holds true: Kiwis will hand over hard cash for a memoir they really want to read. Jacinda Ardern’s A Different Kind of Power has sold the most copies of any New Zealand-published book so far this year, despite being released only on June 3. At least 10,000 copies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener