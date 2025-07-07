Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The best books (so far) of 2025 - and those to look forward to

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor
10 mins to read

Listener writers pick their favourite books of the year so far and point to tantalising titles to come.

Thrills & chills

Some first-class Kiwi thrillers have been a hallmark of 2025. In Rachel Paris’s Sydney-set See How They Fall, homicide squad detective Mei O’Connor investigates a poisoning at the grand estate of the Turner dynasty.

Jennifer Trevelyan’s A Beautiful Family finds a family on a long summer holiday, in which the youngest, Alix, pairs up with a boy named

Save

