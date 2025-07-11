Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Are we taking antibiotic resistance seriously enough?

By Naresh Singhal
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Hidden peril: Antibiotic-resistant E.coli bacteria is regularly found in the Avon River, Christchurch. Photo / Getty Images

Hidden peril: Antibiotic-resistant E.coli bacteria is regularly found in the Avon River, Christchurch. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Naresh Singhal

Naresh Singhal, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Auckland, shares his fears about drug resistance.

Drug resistance is one of the worst threats of our time, but it’s a research blindspot in New Zealand. The threat is probably much greater than things like microplastics or PFAS

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener