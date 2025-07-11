Advertisement
Steve Braunias: ‘A funeral is a special event - you only die once.’

Steve Braunias
The long view: W Somerset Maugham (left) with friend Alan Searle in Cap Ferrat, France, 1963. Photo / Getty Images

Rain in Kawhia, falling heavily night and day, during a recent visit to sort out matters of possibly great cultural importance.

My brother Mark lived there for 24 years until he collapsed on the footpath near his front door in December, and died the next afternoon at Waikato Hospital.

