Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Steve Braunias: Artist enters purgatory

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias: "There are orders from museums, galleries, collectors. The purgatory begins." Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias: "There are orders from museums, galleries, collectors. The purgatory begins." Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias
Opinion by Steve Braunias
Steve Braunias writes for the Listener and Newsroom.
Learn more

The artist had left the building – in point of fact, he died trying to enter, collapsing on the pavement near the front door just before Christmas – and now it was the turn of his work. On an autumn morning in May, his family hauled out something like 700

Save

Latest from The Listener