Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Steve Braunias: An ode to fleeting visits

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias: "It was that old classic of the university student coming home for the holidays, but this was my first experience of it and I really can’t say I’m much of a fan." Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias: "It was that old classic of the university student coming home for the holidays, but this was my first experience of it and I really can’t say I’m much of a fan." Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias
Opinion by Steve Braunias
Steve Braunias writes for the Listener and Newsroom.
Learn more

She was in town for a fleeting visit. It was that old classic of the university student coming home for the holidays, but this was my first experience of it and I really can’t say I’m much of a fan. The whole way through I was fixated on the word

Save

Latest from The Listener