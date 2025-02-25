Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

‘She’s leaving home’: Steve Braunias farewells his daughter

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

As NZ universities crank up, all over New Zealand a great annual migration is pouring out of households and creating empty nests.

She wandered in on Thursday morning looking very wan, and climbed into her bed. I sat on the edge and stroked her back.

There was a photo of her that I propped up on the bedside table, taken when she was just a few weeks old, lying tucked up in

Save

