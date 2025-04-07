Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Steve Braunias: Made redundant, at my age

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias: "I should never have let things come to this but it was always going to be thus." Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias: "I should never have let things come to this but it was always going to be thus." Photo / Getty Images

Will work for food. Made redundant, at my age – there is something embarrassing about being thrown out the door at 64. Redundancy belongs to a younger, more hopeful demographic, the unbearable 30-somethings, the striving 40-somethings. They have their CVs as fresh as new blooms and they still have so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener