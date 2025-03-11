Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Steve Braunias: The lovely bones

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

A 1.95kg leg of lamb, roasted to perfection, last for three meals - but what to do with the leftover bone? Photo / Getty Images

A 1.95kg leg of lamb, roasted to perfection, last for three meals - but what to do with the leftover bone? Photo / Getty Images

The bone lay on the plate, long and smooth and bare. I had roasted the 1.95kg leg of lamb to perfection and made it last over two nights with lunch in between, and now that it was picked clean, the bone sat around, as big as a club. It looked

Save

Latest from The Listener