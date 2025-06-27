Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: In defence of David Seymour, the demonised and dangerous?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Not boring: Act leader and Deputy PM David Seymour. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Not boring: Act leader and Deputy PM David Seymour. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour is certainly making the most of his new big-boy pants. Something tells me he’s going to enjoy the next 18 months. His mud-wrestle with a bunch of over-the-top academics this week was no Trumpian threat of violence; it was free speech in action and Seymour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener