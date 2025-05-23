Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Should you get sacked for giving lip to a govt minister in the street?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Winston Peters and Chris Bishop announcing new government funding for rail in a very public place. Photo / Supplied

Winston Peters and Chris Bishop announcing new government funding for rail in a very public place. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

So, this bloke who works at engineering firm Tonkin + Taylor couldn’t resist the urge to rip into Deputy Prime Minister and, among other things, Minister for Rail Winston Peters, calling him a “f***ing moron”.

He stood in front of Peters, who was speaking outside Wellington Central train station

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener