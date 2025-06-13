Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Labour needs to cut ties with Te Pāti Māori, not get closer

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Duncan Garner: Labour leader Chris Hipkins needs to make tough calls about Te Pāti Māori. Photos / Getty Images / Jane Ussher

Duncan Garner: Labour leader Chris Hipkins needs to make tough calls about Te Pāti Māori. Photos / Getty Images / Jane Ussher

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Why is Labour leader Chris Hipkins defending Te Pāti Māori MPs and trying to get their three-week suspension down to just one day?

Does Hipkins have a political death wish? Does he wish to stay in opposition forever?

The more Labour defends and entertains Te Pāti Māori, the more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener