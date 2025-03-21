Advertisement
UK food writer Michael Zee on celebrating breakfast Chinese-style

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Breakfast of China by Michael Zee and Red Oil Dumplings. Photos / supplied

Breakfast of China by Michael Zee and Red Oil Dumplings. Photos / supplied

Hongyou Chaoshou | Red Oil Dumplings

Chaoshou means to fold your arms, but in Sichuan dialect it refers to these dumplings, a detail that becomes apparent when you see them in their raw state. You can imagine a stubborn-looking person sitting with their arms crossed. Chaoshou are always served in

