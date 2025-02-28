Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

A feast with frozen peas? New cookbook makes the most of common vegetable

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Peas please: UK food editor Samuel Goldsmith has devoted an entire cookbook to frozen peas. Photos / supplied

When I told my friend Lindsay I was writing a cookbook based around frozen peas, she insisted I include this chilled soup, although I have made a few little tweaks to her original recipe. If you’re not a chilled soup fan, this is also lovely warm.

Thai-Spiced Pea & Coconut

